Minister releases post cards on ‘Pancharamas’

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Wednesday released printed post cards on ‘Pancharamas’ (Amararamam-Amaravati, Somaramam-Bhimavaram, Ksheeraramam-Palakollu, Kumararamam-Samalkot and Draksharamam).

These cards were simultaneously released at the temples by local officials of the Department of Posts (DoP).

Chief Postmaster General of A.P., M. Venkateswarlu, and other officials, participated in the event in Vijayawada.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Venkateswarlu said the ‘Pancharamas’ showcase the rich history of Andhra Pradesh. Amaravati dates back to the 2nd century CE, the period when the Buddhist culture was thriving in the State. The other temples were built by King Chalukya Bhima during the 9th century, he said.

Postmaster General (Vijayawada) T.M. Sreelatha, director of postal services S. Ranganathan, assistant postmaster general K.V.L.N. Murthy and senior superintendent of post offices (Vijayawada region) K. Sudheer Babu were among those present.