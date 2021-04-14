Minister releases APSCHE’s first e-bulletin

It contains developments in higher education sector

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday released the maiden issue of Illumino, an e-bulletin published by the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The Minister appreciated the APSCHE’s role in ushering in reforms in the higher education sector through initiatives like re-designing the curriculum for engineering and conventional degree programmes, online admission for conventional degree programmes, establishment of Quality Assurance Cell for guiding the higher education institutions towards assessment and accreditation by the NAAC.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Satish Chandra, said the e-bulletin would be helpful for students and academicians to keep abreast of the changing scenario in the higher education sector.

The Chairman, APSCHE. K. Hemachandra Reddy, said the e-bulletin is a platform to disseminate the developments in the higher education sector for all the stakeholders, including academicians, students, parents and employers.

Contents

He explained that it consists of a theme paper which focusses on one of the academic or administrative aspects and the selection of the theme paper is based on its usefulness to faculty and students, short briefs on the recent activities of the council, a few important orders of the State and the Central governments and UGC regulations and one of the innovations in science and technology or on any idea that is transformed into a novel solution to a meaningful problem.

It also comprises statistical analysis of data pertaining to higher education and a guest column where thoughts on higher education are shared by eminent people in the field.

The council Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao, Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar, Special Officer, Common Entrance Tests, M. Sudhir Reddy, Joint Director T.V. Krishna Murthy and others were present.