Andhra Pradesh: Minister refutes allegations on forest lands encroachments

Minister for Environment, Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. File. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Forests and Environment Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has refuted the allegations that the forest lands were being encroached. The government was according priority for protection of the forests in the State, he said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister said that the bhoo hakku-bhoo raksha survey, a massive re-survey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands, was going on for fixation of boundaries of each and every acre in the state. Land ownership rights would be fixed with precise data and information, he said.

The government received complaints that the forest lands abutting a few villages were being encroached upon with false documents. The government was conducting an inquiry into the complaints. A joint survey by the Revenue and Forest departments was going on. There is a dispute over 10,000 acres, he said, adding that stringent action would be taken against those encroaching the forest lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister asserted that all lands, which were in illegal possession of any individual and didn’t have Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) title deeds issued by the Forest department, would be taken back into government possession.