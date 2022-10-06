Andhra Pradesh: Minister refutes allegations on forest lands encroachments

The government received complaints that the forest lands abutting a few villages were being encroached upon with false documents

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 06, 2022 13:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Environment, Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. File. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Forests and Environment Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has refuted the allegations that the forest lands were being encroached. The government was according priority for protection of the forests in the State, he said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister said that the bhoo hakku-bhoo raksha survey, a massive re-survey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands, was going on for fixation of boundaries of each and every acre in the state. Land ownership rights would be fixed with precise data and information, he said.

The government received complaints that the forest lands abutting a few villages were being encroached upon with false documents. The government was conducting an inquiry into the complaints. A joint survey by the Revenue and Forest departments was going on. There is a dispute over 10,000 acres, he said, adding that stringent action would be taken against those encroaching the forest lands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister asserted that all lands, which were in illegal possession of any individual and didn’t have Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) title deeds issued by the Forest department, would be taken back into government possession. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app