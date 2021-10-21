Minister recalls sacrifices of policemen

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah participated in the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day programme and paid tributes to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in discharging their duties.

Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations at the District Police Headquarters here on Thursday, the Minister said that police were doing round-the-clock duties to provide a peaceful life to the public.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said police extended good services during the lockdown period and 206 personnel died of COVID in the State. Later, the Minister, SP and other officers met the family members of police personnel and enquired about their health and welfare.

Mr. Venkatramaiah, along with the police officers observed two minutes silence. They took out a rally from police parade grounds to the District Court.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu organised a rally and paid tributes to the police martyrs in Nuzvid town. Candle rallies and medical camps were conducted to mark the martyrs day in the district.

Additional SP Satyanarayana, DSPs Sk. Masum Basha, K. Dharmendra, Md. Mahaboob Basha, N. Satyanandam, Disha DSP G. Rajiv Kumar and other officers paid homage to the police martyrs.