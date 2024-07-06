Minister Ravi Kumar holds review at Addanki

Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of Addanki municipality and told them not to leave drinking water pipeline works in the town incomplete. He also directed them to build the necessary infrastructure on TIDCO housing layouts.

The drain network along the Narketpally–Addanki–Medarametla highway was haphazard, and it should be rectified at the earliest, he instructed the officials concerned. Also, he wanted the highway project work to be expedited.

Mr. Ravi Kumar insisted that top priority should be given to clean drinking water supply in Addanki and ordered that sand mining should be done only at designated locations on the banks of the Gundlakamma river.