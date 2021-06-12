Andhra Pradesh

Minister promises to solve ‘panchagramalu’ issue

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that all issues relating to Simhachalam devasthanam, including the ‘panchagramalu’ issue, will be sorted out soon.

He visited the temple on Saturday on the occasion of his birthday and spoke to the reporters after having a darshan of the presiding deity.

He said that a meeting will be conducted at the Collectorate on June 16, to find a solution to the land problems in the five villages of Simhachalam.

He said that the meeting will be attended by Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy.


