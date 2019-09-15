Minister promises to set up kabaddi academy in Vizianagaram

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday promised that an academy for kabaddi would be established in Vizianagaram to promote the traditional game.

The North Andhra region produced many top kabaddi players, he said.

He also promised that a national kabaddi event would be conducted here.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani and Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, he inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Kho-Kho tournament here. As many as 450 players from 13 districts would take part in the event which would continue on Sunday.

Mr.Srinivasa Rao said that the Chief Minister himself was a good player in many games and that was why he was giving priority to sports in the State.

‘Take inspiration’

Ms. Pushpa Srivani urged players to get inspiration from P.V. Sindhu who won the World Championship in badminton and brought laurels to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Satyanarayana promised to develop playfields in all parks and make children actively involve themselves in sports and games.

MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy urged the Sports Minister to establish a kho-kho academy also in Vizinaagaram. Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, Joint Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy and other officials were present at the inaugural.