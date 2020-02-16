Minister promises to provide power to vegetable farms

Transport Minister Perni Nani on Sunday promised to provide power for vegetable farms during his visit to some villages near Machilipatnam.

During the Minister’s interaction with locals at Gopuvanipalem, Peda and China Yadara villages, they urged him to address their power woes. “The power will be provided by March 15 and a field survey will be conducted by Volunteers,” said Mr. Nani.

On Sunday, Mr. Nani laid foundation stones for various roads for which the State government had granted ₹1.6 crore in the three villages. The Minister has also assured timely action to provide safe drinking water in the summer.