Minister promises to provide power to vegetable farms

Transport Minister Perni Nani on Sunday promised to provide power for vegetable farms during his visit to some villages near Machilipatnam.
During the Minister’s interaction with locals at Gopuvanipalem, Peda and China Yadara villages, they urged him to address their power woes. “The power will be provided by March 15 and a field survey will be conducted by Volunteers,” said Mr. Nani.
On Sunday, Mr. Nani laid foundation stones for various roads for which the State government had granted ₹1.6 crore in the three villages. The Minister has also assured timely action to provide safe drinking water in the summer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.