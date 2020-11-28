Minister promises liberal aid to the flood-hit

‘Nivar-triggered floods in the Penna caused enormous loss to crops and properties’

Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy on Saturday assured the flood-affected people that the State government would provide liberal financial assistance to them.

The Minister, who visited the marooned Veeralagudipadu village, near Sangam, by a boat, gave a patient hearing to the woes of the people hit by the floods triggered by the Cyclone Nivar.

“We have not seen such a huge water flow in the Penna in the recent past,” said the villagers, who were yet to come to terms with the enormous loss to their crops due to the cyclone, which also caused severe damage to their houses and snapped power supply.

Asking the officials to complete enumeration of the loss to the crops and property quickly, the Minister promised them to arrange for compensation speedily.

Breach to tank

The Minister, who also visited Nagulavellaturu village tank, which had suffered a breach, said a permanent solution would be found to the problem that had arisen following inadequate maintenance.

The Minister, while visiting, among other places, Billupadu and Kalayapalem, noted that the district had suffered worst-ever floods. The Penna had a peak inflow of 4.5 lakh cusecs in the wake of heavy rains in the catchment areas in the last few days.