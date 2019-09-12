Minister promises help for temple construction

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has promised all possible help for construction of Narasimhaswamy temple near historical Penukonda Fort.

ISKCON representative Naveen Dheeraj Das and other members of the organisation held a meeting on Thursday with Ministers Srinivasa Rao and M. Sankara Narayana and District Collector S. Satyanarayana to discuss the issue.

The ISKCON is seeking 12 acres of land on the hilltop to construct a complex where 6,000 persons can sit and pray in front of a giant idol of Narasimhaswamy.

“The mega project has been pending for the past six years. It hit a roadblock after we spent some ₹2.5 crore on it,” said the ISKCON representative.

The Tourism Executive Director and the District Collector have been directed to ensure the land is alienated to the ISKON at the earliest so that the project begins.

Earlier, the Ministers inspected the 6-km approach ghat road works, which got stalled and also the ruins of the temples on hilltop during their visit on Thursday afternoon.