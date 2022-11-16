Minister promises early repairs to gates of Gundalakamma reservoir in Andhra Pradesh

November 16, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna has assured the agitating members of the Prakasam Zilla Parishad that he would ensure the early completion of the repairs to gates of the Obul Reddy Gundalakamma reservoir.

Taking part in the discussion on irrigation during the Zilla Parishad Council meeting here on November 16 (Wednesday), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from S.N.Padu P.J.R. Sudhakar Babu expressed concern that over thousands cusecs of water was going waste due to delay in the repair works. ‘’We are unable to face the farmers who are enduring water scarcity,” he said.

The MLA said that bureaucrats by ‘remaining indifferent are bringing a bad name to the government’.

“As a result, only 1.70 tmc ft of water is being stored in the reservoir when compared to its capacity of 3.5 tmc ft of water,” he pointed out, adding that some officials were ‘misleading the Chief Minister’s Office’ on the proposal of building five check-dams to make the best use of water.

Chirala MLA Karnam Balarama Krishnamurthy said that lack of maintenance of irrigation projects was responsible for the sorry state of affairs. He wanted the department to use the services of the PWD workshop in Vijayawada to complete the repair wroks on a war-footing.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy urged the Minister to call for a special meeting to address the issues pertaining to irrigation.

YSRCP MLA from Giddalur, Anna Ram Babu, pressed for speeding up the pending works relating to the Veligonda irrigation project, the lifeline of Prakasam district, and completing it by August 2023 as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Prakasam District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman M. Venkaiah pressed for early completion of Sangameswara irrigation project to provide drinking water to 16 villages and bring under irrigation about 10,000 acres of land in Kondepi Assembly constituency.

Repairs to Gundalakamma reservoir gates would be completed by January, irrigation department officials informed the Minister.