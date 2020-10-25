Minister presents silk robes to Boyakonda temple

CHITTOOR

25 October 2020 01:19 IST

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday presented silk vastrams to the presiding deity of Sri Boyakonda Gangamma Devasthanam, near Chowdepalle, in Punganur assembly constituency.

Accompanied by family members, wife Swarnalatha and son P. Mithun Reddy (Rajampeta Lok Sabha MP), the Minster entered the temple carrying the vastrams amidst chanting of vedic hymns. The temple priests offered him ‘purnakhumba swagatham’.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Ramchandra Reddy said that the Boyakonda hillock temple would be developed as one of the premier pilgrimage centres of Chittoor district. He said the ancient temple that sees a huge number of pilgrims every year had registered a slump in footfall due to the pandemic. Keeping in view the future requirements, the hillock temple would be spruced up to provide the best facilities to the devotees, including accommodation and transportation, he said.