Minister Perni gets vaccinated

VIJAYAWADA

07 April 2021 00:16 IST

Minister for Transport, Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah along with his wife got vaccinated at the Machilipatnam government hospital on Tuesday. ANM Syama Sundari administered the vaccine to Mr. Venkataramaiah.

Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the vaccine is fully safe and there are no side-effects after taking it.

He called upon the public to not have any apprehensions regarding the efficacy or safety of the vaccine and come forward to get it.

Later, Mr. Venkataramaiah visited the vaccination centre at Ullingipalem area of the town and interacted with persons who were waiting to get vaccinated and appreciated those who got inoculated.

Meanwhile, 14 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Bandar division.