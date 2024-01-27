Minister Peddireddy releases campaign posters of ‘Sidham’

January 27, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Energy and Forests Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, here on Saturday, released the publicity posters for the YSRCP’s ‘Sidham’ campaign, meant for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s February 3 Anantapur visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the people would once again vote for Jagan, as he kept his promises by introducing a plethora of welfare schemes for all sections of society.

The minister criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for bringing in Y.S Sharmila as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president to counter the YSRCP government’s welfare schemes. “There is no guarantee for Chandrababu in his own Kuppam and he is set to contest in another constituency too,” he said.

Tirupati MP M. Gurumoorthy, who is the candidate for Satyavedu (SC) assembly constituency, and party leader Koneti Suman were present, along with senior party leaders from Tirupati district. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy appealed to the people of the Satyavedu constituency to vote for Mr. Gurumoothy.