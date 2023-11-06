ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy launches ‘Rythu Nestham’ app of APSPDCL

November 06, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Farmers can use the app to file service-related complaints and for new electric connections

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Minister for Power Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy launching the new app ‘Rythu Nestham’ introduced by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Power Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy formally launched ‘Rythu Nestham’, a mobile and browser application and a chatbot meant for the benefit of farmers, introduced by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) on Monday.

The software application is aimed at preventing delays in acting on complaints filed by consumers, especially farmers. “The chatbot is the first ever facility to be introduced using Artificial Intelligence by a Distribution Company,” Mr. Reddy said. The customers can also complain about service deficiency through WhatsApp at 91333 31912. The ‘Rythu Nestham’ is also meant to offer new agricultural service connections for farmers, which the government has prioritised, he added.

APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao said the various applications would ensure better employee accountability. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, APSPDCL Directors V.N. Babu, N.V.S. Subba Raju and K. Sivaprasad Reddy took part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US