November 06, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Power Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy formally launched ‘Rythu Nestham’, a mobile and browser application and a chatbot meant for the benefit of farmers, introduced by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) on Monday.

The software application is aimed at preventing delays in acting on complaints filed by consumers, especially farmers. “The chatbot is the first ever facility to be introduced using Artificial Intelligence by a Distribution Company,” Mr. Reddy said. The customers can also complain about service deficiency through WhatsApp at 91333 31912. The ‘Rythu Nestham’ is also meant to offer new agricultural service connections for farmers, which the government has prioritised, he added.

APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao said the various applications would ensure better employee accountability. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, APSPDCL Directors V.N. Babu, N.V.S. Subba Raju and K. Sivaprasad Reddy took part.