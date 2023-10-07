HamberMenu
Minister Peddireddi tells YSRCP cadres to expose TDP’s false promises during door-to-door campaign

October 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
Minister for Energy and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing YSRCP cadres in Tirupati on Saturday.

Minister for Energy and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing YSRCP cadres in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy and Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday said that the YSRCP cadres should intensify their door-to-door campaign and explain to people the need to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again.

Addressing the party cadres from the combined Chittoor district at his camp office in Tirupati, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the cadres should focus on the “false promises” made by the TDP when it came to power in 2014.

“The cadres should widely speak about the initiatives of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the COVID-19 pandemic times, making Andhra Pradesh number one in extending medical care to the patients, while the opposition TDP leaders confined themselves to four walls o their houses,” the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that during the YSRCP regime, the dropout rate in schools and colleges had almost become nil due to welfare schemes such as Ammavodi, Vasathi Deevena, and Gorumudda. Students were encouraged in a big way to pursue professional studies, while the grievances of farmers were being addressed as a top priority. All sections of the people were provided with a plethora of welfare schemes, particularly housing, the Minister said.

