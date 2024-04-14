Minister Peddireddi suspects conspiracy behind attack on Jagan

April 14, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that the opposition parties were finding it challenging to accept the popularity garnered by the YSRCP’s Memantha Siddam campaign.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, April 14, the Minister accused the TDP of conspiring to attack Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and that the attack was pre-planned. He further criticized the NDA leaders N. Chandrababu Naidu, N. Lokesh, K. Pawan Kalyan and D. Purandeswari, saying that they were distressed with the ruling party’s success.

The Minister said he was concerned about the use of violent measures by the opposition to counter the YSRCP. The attack on the Chief Minister was part of a broader conspiracy, he said.

