Minister Peddireddi inaugurates 50-bed Regional Hospital at Punganur in Chittoor district

Community health centre in city upgraded to regional hospital with new infrastructure worth ₹6 crore.

October 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy speaking at the inauguration of the regional hospital at Punganur in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy and Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the Regional Hospital buildings at Punganur on Wednesday. The existing community health centre was upgraded to a regional hospital by adding new infrastructure worth ₹6 crore to the facility.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had focused prominently on the education and health sectors. “The highlight of the reforms brought in the education sector is the introduction of English medium of instruction, which helped the students face the tough competition at the national and international levels,” he said.

“No Chief Minister in the country has built 16 medical colleges at one go. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the YSRCP government stood at the forefront in serving the people during the lockdown,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

He added that Rajampeta MP Mithun Reddy had contributed an oxygen plant worth ₹1 crore for the Punganur hospital.

The Minister said that the Punganur region was earlier under a single family for three decades but without any development, taking a dig at TDP leader N. Amarnath Reddy.

“The construction of two important reservoirs in the western mandals was also stopped by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had set up more than 100 RO plants in the Punganur Assembly constituency to solve the drinking water crisis for the rural people here, the Minister added.

Later, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the 50-bed hospital at Sadum mandal headquarters of Punganur constituency.

Rajampeta MP P.V. Mithun Reddy said that the State government had plans to provide tap water to every household in the constituency. “More industries would be brought to the western parts of Rayalaseema region so that the youth would be provided with jobs,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Collector S. Shanmohan, senior officials, and YSRCP leaders participated in the programe.

