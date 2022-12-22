Minister Peddireddi distributes tabs to Class 8 students in Chittoor dist.

December 22, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Forests, Energy, and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that the State government was making concerted efforts to develop government schools on par with corporate institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister toured the villages of the Punganur Assembly constituency on December 22 (Thursday) and distributed computer tabs to the students of government high schools in Punganur in the Chittoor district.

The Minister also inaugurated the new secretariat buildings constructed at the cost of ₹40 lakhs, a village health clinic at ₹18 lahks and Rythu Barosa Kendras at ₹21.8 lakhs in the neighbouring Madanapalle municipality in the Annamayya district.

Speaking to the media at Punganur, the Minister said that the tabs were distributed to 1,160 Class 8 students and 148 teachers in 17 high schools in Punganur mandal.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, on his tour, enquired about the benefits of the welfare schemes implemented by the government. He said that the prestigious ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme was being implemented on a war footing to transform the government schools into corporate-style academic institutions.

“Many programs are being implemented as a part of the educational reforms, and necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the students excel in the competitive world”Peddireddi Ramachandra ReddyMinister for Forests, Energy, and Mines, A.P.

“Many programs are being implemented as a part of the educational reforms, and necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the students excel in the competitive world,” he said.

The minister congratulated the team at Singirigunta village in the mandal for winning the second position and a cash prize of ₹3 lakhs at the state-level women’s kabaddi competition held in Vijayawada recently.

ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, Tamballapally MLA Peddireddi Dwarkanatha Reddy, Palamaneru RDO Shivaiah, State Folk Arts Development Corporation Chairman Kondaveeti Nagabhushanam, Palamaneru, Kuppam, Madanapalle Urban Development Authority Chairman Venkat Reddy Yadav and senior officials of the revenue, police, and endowments departments were present.

ADVERTISEMENT