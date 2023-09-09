Minister Peddireddi defends Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

September 09, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Energy and Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday defended the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the scam involving the Skill Development Corporation.

Speaking to the media here, Mr Ramachandra Reddy said that just by claiming political experience, it was wrong on the part of Mr. Naidu to oppose his arrest in corruption cases. The minister said that out of a total ₹3,356 crore project, 90 per cent was the share of Siemens company, while it was 10 per cent on the part of the state government.

“But Naidu resorted to scamming by spending ₹3,000 crore without any reason for a private company. The Central government agencies had already conducted investigations and made arrests in this issue. There are many involved in this scam, other than Naidu. Siemens company did not spend a single rupee. It is detected that all the money went to Naidu through hawala,” he said.

The Minister also faulted BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, CPI national leader Narayana for speaking in support of Mr. Naidu despite the exposure of his involvement in the scam.