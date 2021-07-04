Andhra Pradesh

Minister pats volunteers of Satya Sai organisation

Deputy Chief Minister A. Kali Krishna Srinivas has complimented the devotees and office-bearers of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisation for their services to the COVID-affected and the needy in the prevailing pandemic situation.

In a statement on Sunday, the Health Minister said it was heartwarming to see the organisation’s volunteers extending selfless services in most disciplined way in Eluru in West Godavari district. They donated oxygen concentrators and distributed medicines and food to the COVID patients, he said.

The Minister said the organisation had also been educating the public on the precautions needed to be taken.


