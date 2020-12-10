Minister: Paddy crop damaged in 26,650 hectares in E.G.

KAKINADA

10 December 2020 00:58 IST

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Wednesday said that paddy fields in above 26,650 hectares were damaged due to rains during cyclone Nivar in the East Godavari district.

In a review meeting with the agricultural department officials here at his residence, Mr. Kannababu said the input subsidy compensating the crop damage would be deposited into the accounts of the affected farmers on December 30.

The paddy seed would be supplied on 80% subsidy to the farmers who incurred loss during the cyclone, he said. A total of 3,630 quintals of paddy seeds are ready for the supply on the subsidy basis. Also, 4,120 quintals of paddy seeds of short crop duration varieties are ready for the supply for rabi season across the district and ₹5 subsidy per kilogram is offered to the farmers.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras would deliver the paddy seed at the door step of the farmer based on the registration details.

Mr. Kannababu has appealed to the farmers to cooperate with the State government by preferring short crop duration varieties in the wake of availability of insufficient irrigation water for the rabi season.