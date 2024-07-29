Minister Narayana alleges slack implementation of TIDCO housing scheme in YSRCP’s tenure in A.P.

Alleging slack implementation of the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) housing scheme during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that the number of houses covered under the scheme was “reduced without valid reasons” between 2019 and 2024.

He announced efforts to provide basic facilities at the TIDCO houses within three months. The government would work with banks to extend the loan repayment periods for the TIDCO beneficiaries, he said.

During a media interaction after inspecting the TIDCO houses in the capital city of Amaravati on Monday (July 29), Mr. Narayana accused the previous YSRCP government of misusing the taxpayers’ money.

Accompanied by Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, CRDA Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and TIDCO MD C.M. Saikanth Varma, Mr. Narayana inspected the TIDCO houses built at Mandadam and Dondapadu villages.

He said the mismanagement during the YSRCP’s tenure caused hardships to the beneficiaries.

The TIDCO housing project aims to provide affordable houses to people of specific income groups.

Between 2014 and 2019, the Minister said, the Central government approved the construction of 7,01,481 high-quality houses for the poor. Through TIDCO, administrative permissions were issued for 5 lakh houses. Tenders were called for 4,54,704 houses, and construction began for 3,13,832 units. Of these, 77,371 houses were in 90% to 100% stage of completion, while 50% to 75% of work for 64,245 houses were completed. As many as 49,325 houses were in 25% to 50% stage of completion during the previous tenure of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“However, the number of TIDCO houses was reduced to 2,62,216 during the YSRCP’s tenure which saw the completion of only 1,67,000 houses between 2019 and 2024. Even out of these completed houses, 77,000 units were built during the TDP’s tenure, for which the previous YSRCP government claimed credit,” the Minister said.

Mr. Narayana said the TIDCO houses were planned with high-quality infrastructure, including underground drainage, shopping complexes, Anganwadi schools, and community halls.

He also accused the YSRCP of misusing revenue generated from various taxes. “Only ₹240 crore of the ₹5,350 crore funds obtained from the Asian Infrastructure Bank was utilised,” said Mr. Narayana.

He promised that compensation for the farmers from the capital region would be released soon.