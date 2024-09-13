GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Nara Lokesh enquires about devotees from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Kedarnath temple

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Vizianagaram Parliament Member Kalisetti Appala Naidu has assured to speak to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government officials and make arrangements to rescue the devotees

Published - September 13, 2024 12:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Nara Lokesh. File

Nara Lokesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and Vizianagaram Parliament Member Kalisetti Appala Naidu has directed the Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, to take measures to bring back the devotees stranded in Kedarnath.

A few devotees of Vizianagaram district went for a pilgrimage to Kedarnath temple in August, this year through a private travel agency. Some pilgrims were stranded due to heavy rains and the adverse weather conditions. The stranded pilgrims alerted their family members over the phone and urged them to rescue them.

Mr. Lokesh and Mr. Appala Naidu assured to speak to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government officials and make arrangements to rescue the devotees.

The MP said efforts are being made to air lift the stranded pilgrims. “We are in touch with the officials concerned in this regard,” Mr. Appala Naidu said.

