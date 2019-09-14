Minister Nani claps for ‘Tarpayami’ film shoot

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), along with famous cinematographer Madhu Ambat, gave the clap for film ‘Tarpayami’, at Happy Resorts in Mangalagiri on Friday.

The movie, being shot under the banner of Madhu Film Circuits, is aimed at creating awareness on organ donation.

“The movie will be a success and will go on to win national awards,” Mr. Venkataramaiah said, and shared his feelings on organ donation with the film unit on the first day of shooting.

Mr. Venkataramaiah praised Mr. Ambat and producers Sivalenka Pavani Prasad and Ambati Madhumohana Krishna for deciding to make a film on the theme of organ donation, and performed a prayer along with the crew for the film’s success.

“It is a matter of pride that Mr. Pavani Prasad, Mr. Madhumohana Krishna and Master Karthik from Krishna and Guntur districts, and many national award winners, are working on this film,” the Minister said, assuring them of all support from the government.

Director Ambat said the film will stress the need for organ donation irrespective of caste and creed. He said the locations in Guntur, Krishna and other districts in A.P. were good.

Mr. Prasad said that many people are dying due to lack of organ donors and hoped that the film would help enlighten the people on organ donation.

Actor Adhya Krishna, technicians, music directors and others participated in the ceremony. Later, differently-abled people took a pledge on organ donation.