Minister lays stone for PACS building, SC community hall at Paningapalli in Konaseema

August 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Backward Classes Welfare and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday laid the foundation stone for various developmental works at Paningapalli village of K. Gannavaram mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

Works were launched for the construction of a building for the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS), Scheduled Castes community hall and a school compound wall.

The Minister also inaugurated the Panchayat Secretariat building and a new drainage system in the village.

In an interaction with the local residents, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna claimed that ₹14 crore worth of projects had been sanctioned to the village since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

