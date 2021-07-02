Minister lays foundation for Jagananna houses in Vizag suburb

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Jagananna Housing Colony at Gurrampalem of Pendurthi mandal in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Beneficiaries urged to finish construction quickly

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the dream of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is to build houses for all the poor people in the State.

The Minister laid the foundation for construction of houses at YSR Jagananna Colony at Gurrampalem in Pendurthi mandal on the outskirts of the city on Thursday along with Collector V.Vinay Chand and MLA A. Adeep Raj.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the 11-acre layout at Gurrampalem was developed into 454 plots and water connections were given with ₹8.13 lakh and electrification works were sanctioned with ₹89.60 lakh. The site was levelled at a cost of ₹17.94 lakh and foundation was being laid for 100 houses as part of the mega grounding mela, he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand explained that as part of the second phase of the mela, grounding works would be done at YSR Jagananna Colonies in the district on July 1, 3 and 4. He called upon the beneficiaries to concentrate on the construction of houses and get the work finished early. The government would supply 20 tonnes of sand to the beneficiaries free of cost. The required steel and cement was ready at the depots, he said.

He said that all the basic amenities like borewells, UGD, sanitation, electricty and roads apart from Anganwadi centres would be provided in Jagananna Colonies.

MLA Adeep Raj said that 32,000 beneficiaries would be provided permanent housing in Pendurthi constituency.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Housing PD Srinivas, Constituency Special Officer Hemalatha, Mandal Special Officer Raju, MRO P. Rama Rao, MPDO S. Manjulavani, Housing DE Raju and Sarpanch Govindarajulu were among those who participated in the programme.