Minister launches online marketing network for ryots

20 May 2020 22:51 IST

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Wednesday launched Andhragreens.com, an online marketing network, to enable the farmers and FPOs to sell their produce directly to the consumers and bulk buyers across India and abroad.

Mr. Kannababu said the facility is being extended in association with Kalgudi, an agriculture convergence platform. Kalgudi has already successfully launched its services in Karnataka and Telangana. Fresh fruits and vegetables are sold to consumers through the dotcom. The Marketing and Horticulture departments would coordinate the process, he said.

The Minister said the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be launched on May 30. Farmers can market their produce directly through the RBKs.

Apart from supply of quality seeds, pesticides would be supplied to farmers within 48 hours. Farmers can dial 1902, 1907 to clarify their doubts, if any, he added.