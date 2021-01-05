Minister launches admission process in RGUKT IIITs

4,400 seats to be filled up in Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Ongole and Srikakulam campuses

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday launched the admission process in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) on Nuzvid IIIT campus.

Mr. Suresh, along with RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy and in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy and Nuzvid IIIT director G.V.R. Srinivas handed over admission cards to the top rankers -- P. Venkata Shiva Shankar, I. Shiva Shankara Vara Yugandhar and D. Abhishek -- at a programme held on the campus here.

While the topper in RGUKT CET, Shiva Shankar, opted for R.K. Valley IIIT branch, located at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, the second and third rankers -- Yugandhar and Abhishek -- chose Nuzvid IIIT campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister congratulated the students on securing admissions in the prestigious institution. He asked the students to work hard, achieve their goals to elevate to greater heights, and fulfil the dreams of their parents.

Counselling

Counselling for admissions will be conducted up to January 11 for filling up 4,400 seats in Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Srikakulam and Ongole campuses. Candidates seeking admissions in any of the four IIIT campuses are requested to attend for counselling in Nuzvid and R.K. Valley campuses.

Students, who secured admissions, have been requested to report to the directors of the respective IIIT campuses by January 17, and classes would begin from the next day, said Nuzvid IIIT convenor (admissions) S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju. MLA Meka Venkata Pratapa Appa Rao, heads of various branches of RGUKT IIIT branches participated.

Drinking water, food and other facilities have been provided to the students and their parents attending for counselling at Nuzvid and R.K. Valley campuses, according to RGUKT officials.