Minister launches ADIP distribution for disabled persons in Kadapa

A. Narayanaswamy said that when he came to Kadapa district sixteen months ago, he identified the need for assistive devices and as many as 42 camps were planned

November 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy distributing the assistive gadgets to the disabled children at the ADIP programme in Kadapa on Saturday.

The Central government is actively working towards the empowerment of the disabled persons by providing them with development and rehabilitation services, said Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy.

As part of the ‘Samajik Adhikrit Shivir’ program through 20 camps across the country by the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP), the Union Minister launched the distribution of quality assistive gadgets, supported by the Alinco company, at the ZP conference hall at Kadapa on Saturday.

Along with Mr. Narayanaswamy, State Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, Lok Sabha MP Y.S, Avinash Reddy, Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy, Kadapa Deputy Mayor Bandi Nithyananda Reddy, Alinco Deputy General Manager Sanjay Singh and other government officials were present at the program.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that when he came to Kadapa district, sixteen months ago, he identified the need for assistive devices for the disabled and discussed it with the district administration. “After consulting the Alinco representatives, as many as 42 camps were planned and as many as 6509 beneficiaries were identified,” he said.

He said that since he took over as Union Minister, more than 14,000 camps had been organised to identify the disabled and provide them with the necessary equipment. He said that all kinds of help like education, medical, health, and family welfare were being provided to the downtrodden by the Centre.

State Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha said that the state government intended to provide a ‘new life’ to the disabled through this program. Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that state-of-the-art assistive devices and rehabilitation services were being provided to meet the needs of disabled people in the State.

