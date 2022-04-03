Minister launches 52 Thalli Bidda vehicles in Tirupati

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the YSR Congress Party government was committed to providing quality services in education, medical and health sectors and top priority was being given to improve facilities in government hospitals under Nadu-Nedu.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of 52 Thalli Bidda Express vehicles at SVU stadium at Tirupati on Saturday. The vehicles were allotted to various primary health centers in Chittoor district.

The Minister said that all the vehicles were equipped with latest facilities, including air-conditioning, oxygen supply, and emergency care. Every pregnant woman would be escorted by two attendants in the vehicle. After delivery, the mother and child would be transported back to their house in the vehicles. They would also get a cash benefit of ₹5,000.

The Minister said that as many as 1,08,104 vehicles were in use all over the State. All medical bills above ₹100 were included under the Arogyasri for the benefit of the poor, he added.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Aruna Sulochana, District Immunisation Officer P. Ravi Raju and senior medical and paramedical staff were present.