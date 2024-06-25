GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Kondapalli Srinivas urges NRIs to contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s development

He says that the State government will sign agreements with certain companies, consider suggestions of stakeholders on MSME Day on June 27 at Amaravati

Updated - June 25, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Kondapalli Srinivas.

Kondapalli Srinivas.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and NRI Empowerment and Relations, Kondapalli Srinivas has requested Non-Resident Indians to actively partake in ‘rebuilding’ Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, he said that his ministry’s role was vital in garnering support from NRIs in the United States and other countries to develop Andhra Pradesh as a ‘modern State’. “Earlier, the ministry’s role was to handle the grievances of NRIs. Now, it will resolve their issues while seeking their support for the development of the State,“ he said.

He said that NRIs, who extended their support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ahead of the 2024 general elections, should get more involved by investing in the developmental activities of the State. “We will hold a meeting with the stakeholders soon to explain the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said, adding that the State government would sign agreements with certain companies on MSME Day on June 27 (Thursday) at Amaravati.

“Currently, MSMEs are facing financial challenges due to delays in payments after the supply of goods. Their issues will be addressed with the support of companies acting as payment gateways. We will also consider suggestions of stakeholders and representatives of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Small and Medium Industries Associations (FAPSIA),” he added.

