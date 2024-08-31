Minister Kondapalli Srinivas distributed pensions to beneficiaries in Vizianagaram district

Minister for SERP and MSME Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday (August 31, 2024) said the government was committed for the welfare of all sections of the society. He distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries in Jiyyannavalasa village of Bondapalli mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Though the pensions were supposed to be distribiuted on first day of every month, the government chose to distribute them on August 31 as September 1st is Sunday. In spite of rain, the Minister distributed pensions and said that the government would include eligible persons for pensions in near future.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar and other senior officials monitored the pensions’ distributed in all villages. The Collector directed the staff to complete the process on Saturday (August 31, 2024) itself. The people who could not take pensions will be given on Monday.

