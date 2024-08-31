GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas distributed pensions to beneficiaries in Vizianagaram district

Though the pensions were supposed to be distribiuted on first day of every month, the government chose to distribute them on August 31 as September 1st is Sunday

Published - August 31, 2024 01:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Kondapalli Srinivas. File

Kondapalli Srinivas. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for SERP and MSME Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday (August 31, 2024) said the government was committed for the welfare of all sections of the society. He distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries in Jiyyannavalasa village of Bondapalli mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Though the pensions were supposed to be distribiuted on first day of every month, the government chose to distribute them on August 31 as September 1st is Sunday. In spite of rain, the Minister distributed pensions and said that the government would include eligible persons for pensions in near future.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar and other senior officials monitored the pensions’ distributed in all villages. The Collector directed the staff to complete the process on Saturday (August 31, 2024) itself. The people who could not take pensions will be given on Monday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.