Minister Jogi Ramesh likens TDP manifesto to tissue paper

May 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

Senior YSRCP leader and Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Monday termed the mini-manifesto of the TDP a ‘tissue paper’.

He said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu never delivered on his promises made in any of his previous manifestos. The minister was speaking at a presser at YSRCP headquarters here at Tadepalli.

Mr. Ramesh challenged Mr. Naidu for a discussion on the implementation of the manifestos. The TDP chief gave over 500 promises during the time of the elections in 2014. After coming to power, however, he implemented not more than 10 of them between 2014 and 2019.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu was coming up with another manifesto to cheat the public and get them to vote for him. On the other hand, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered on over 98.5% of the poll promises made in the YSRCP’s manifesto.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving for the welfare and development of the BCs whereas Mr. Naidu was using them only as a vote bank. The Chief Minister appointed 17 ministers, in a 25-member cabinet, from SC, ST, BC and minority communities; Mr. Naidu did not prioritise these sections during his tenure, the Minister said.

Former Minister and YSRCP MLA Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani), in a separate press conference at the party office, alleged that Mr. Naidu was organising the Mahanadu only to criticise Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling party. He said Mr. Naidu did not have any moral right to organise the Mahanadu and celebrate TDP founder and former CM NTR’s birth anniversary.

He said the ruling party was ready to discuss TDP manifestos brought by Mr. Naidu in 1994, 1999 and 2014 and the manifestos brought by former CM Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy in 2004 and 2009 and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s manifesto in 2019. Mr. Kodali Nani added that only YSR and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered on their promises.