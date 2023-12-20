Minister Jogi Ramesh inaugurates Rythu Bharosa Kendra, Village Secretariat

December 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done a lot of good for the people of the State and it reflects in the number of development works done in the last four years, said Minister of Housing Jogi Ramesh on Wendesday.

Inaugurating a Village Secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) at Amudapalli village in Bantumilli mandal of Krishna district, the Minister said the State government has spent ₹2.7 crore for setting up the secretariat and RBK and laying new roads in the village. He said previously, the panchayat used to have only a secretary, but now after the Secretariat system was launched, villagers are finding it easier to get their works done.

He said the Machilipatnam port works are going on at a brisk pace and that upon their completion, the port will be a source of employment for many people in and around the city. He said both the port and the medical college would play an important role in the development of the district.

The Minister was accompanied by Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, and other district and mandal-level officials.

