ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Jogi Ramesh faults Naidu’s claim on TIDCO houses 

April 08, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh on Friday took a dig at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu for his comments that the TIDCO houses were constructed by the TDP government.

Mr. Naidu should compare the status of TIDCO houses in Nellore during his rule and the present government, the Minister said.

“It is shameful that Mr. Naidu is claiming that all the TIDCO houses have been constructed during the TDP rule. If that is so, why will the present government earmark ₹8,734 crore and take up construction of houses with ₹5,840 crore?” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was also spending ₹725 crore on infrastructure. Also, the government cleared ₹3,000 crore dues that were kept pending by the TDP government, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US