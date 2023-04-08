Minister Jogi Ramesh faults Naidu’s claim on TIDCO houses 

April 08, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh on Friday took a dig at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu for his comments that the TIDCO houses were constructed by the TDP government.

Mr. Naidu should compare the status of TIDCO houses in Nellore during his rule and the present government, the Minister said.

“It is shameful that Mr. Naidu is claiming that all the TIDCO houses have been constructed during the TDP rule. If that is so, why will the present government earmark ₹8,734 crore and take up construction of houses with ₹5,840 crore?” he said.

The government was also spending ₹725 crore on infrastructure. Also, the government cleared ₹3,000 crore dues that were kept pending by the TDP government, he said.