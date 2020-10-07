Minister Jayaram involved in land scam, alleges Ayyanna

He wants CM to recomend a CBI probe into the allegations

TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has alleged that Minister for Labour G. Jayaram indulged in land irregularities involving a few hundred acres in Kurnool district.

“The Minister hatched a plan to grab 450 acres belonging to a private company and has got 203 acres registered on benami names. He got fake documents prepared to show that the land was purchased from Manjunadh, a former director of the private company,” Mr. Patrudu told the media here on Tuesday. The Bengaluru-based company had lodged a police complaint in Karnataka and Majunadh was named accused. Latter, he was granted conditional bail, Mr. Patrudu said and alleged that Mr. Jayaram hatched a conspiracy to grab the land as the company could not start its operations.

“The Minister, after getting 203 acres registered in the names of benamis, used force to threaten farmers in a bid to evict them,” he alleged and demanded that the Chief Minister order a CBI inquiry into allegations of corruption against the Minister.

The silence of the Chief Minister on the allegations would make people suspect his involvement in the scam, he said.

‘Documents forged’

The TDP leader also alleged that the Minister tried to obtain a loan from the District Cooperative Bank with the help of forged land documents, adding that the Minister’s son was gifted a high-end car by an accused in the ESI scam.