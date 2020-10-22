Minister inspects low-lying habitations in E. Godavari

₹2 crore sanctioned for new drainage system

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Wednesday launched the distribution of essential commodities including rice to the families affected by the recent rains under the Yeleru Irrigation System in the East Godavari district.

Mr. Kannababu, accompanied by Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, on Wednesday inspected the stretch of 40 low-lying areas which have been badly affected by the inundation of rainwater for more than a week due to outflows from the Yeleru canal in the Kakinada rural mandal.

In an official release jointly issued by Mr. Kannababu and East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha, nearly 25,000 families have been found affected by the recent rains across the district, mostly under the Yeleru irrigation system, and all of them are being provided with the essential commodities at free of cost.

“An amount of ₹2 crore has been sanctioned for the drainage system that enables to let the rainwater flow into the sea through the Kakinada city and the works will commence soon,” said Mr. Kannababu.