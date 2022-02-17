Minister inspects housing project works at Perecharla

Minister for Housing and in-charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju has said that the State government has ensured that every poor family would have an own home under Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu.

The Minister was speaking after inspecting the grounding of works at the largest housing layout at Perecharla where over 18,000 families were given a plot and construction works had begun.

“This government has provided house sites to 32 lakh beneficiaries, a record of sorts, and now we are constructing houses for them as many have expressed their inability to build homes,” said Mr. Raju.

Home Minister M. Sucharita said that the beneficiaries had been selected from Guntur West, Guntur East and Prathipadu constituencies.

Colllector Vivek Yadav was among those present.