Minister inspects arrangementsfor launch of land resurvey

VIJAYAWADA

20 December 2020 06:17 IST

Chief Minister to kick-start the exercise tomorrow

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishnadas inspected the arrangements for the launch of the land resurvey project at Takkellapadu village near Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district on Saturday.

The resurvey under the ‘YSR Saswatha Bhu - Bhu Raksha’ scheme is scheduled to be launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21.

Mr. Krishnadas said that land resurvey was overdue as the last mapping was done over a century ago.

Advertising

Advertising

Boundary disputes led to protracted legal battles. The resurvey would help in quick resolution of issues, he said.

The Chief Minister would address a public meeting at Smt. Gentela Sakuntalamma College after launching the resurvey on Monday. Thirteen survey teams would leave for the districts from the college.

The survey is being done jointly the Revenue Department and Survey of India.

Principal Secretary (revenue) V. Usha Rani, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Commissioner of Survey and Land Records Siddharth Jain, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, and Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha were present.