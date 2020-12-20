Minister inspects arrangementsfor launch of land resurvey

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishnadas inspected the arrangements for the launch of the land resurvey project at Takkellapadu village near Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district on Saturday.
The resurvey under the ‘YSR Saswatha Bhu - Bhu Raksha’ scheme is scheduled to be launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21.
Mr. Krishnadas said that land resurvey was overdue as the last mapping was done over a century ago.
Boundary disputes led to protracted legal battles. The resurvey would help in quick resolution of issues, he said.
The Chief Minister would address a public meeting at Smt. Gentela Sakuntalamma College after launching the resurvey on Monday. Thirteen survey teams would leave for the districts from the college.
The survey is being done jointly the Revenue Department and Survey of India.
Principal Secretary (revenue) V. Usha Rani, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Commissioner of Survey and Land Records Siddharth Jain, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, and Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath