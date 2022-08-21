Minister inspects Ambedkar memorial park works in city

Facility to be inaugurated on the leader’s birth anniversary next year

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 21, 2022 23:39 IST

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna has asked the officials concerned to ensure that the works of the Ambedkar memorial park at Swarajya Maidan are carried out uninterruptedly hereafter.

Mr. Nagarjuna made a surprise visit to the place where a 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and a convention hall are being built.

Mr. Nagarjuna inspected the concrete works of the base of the statue and the convention centre. He was told that the construction work was being done round the clock.

Officials told the Minister that the works were interrupted several times due to the recent heavy rains.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the statue would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar on April 14, 2023.

