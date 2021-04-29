Minister insists on quality in Nadu-Nedu works

VIJAYAWADA

29 April 2021 00:51 IST

473 junior colleges to be covered under second phase of scheme

Education Minister A. Suresh on Wednesday said no compromise should be made in the quality of works taken up as part of Nadu-Nedu in junior colleges.

In a video conference, he said in the second phase of the programme, besides schools, junior colleges were also being included. Of the 16,345 educational institutions that would get a facelift in this round, 473 of them were junior colleges, he said.

The Minister said all works would be taken up under the supervision of the College Development Committees to ensure transparency and accountability. The officials should coordinate with regard to their roles and see to it that the works were completed before the stipulated deadline, he said.

‘Postpone works’

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers' Federation (UTF), meanwhile, have urged the government to postpone implementation of the second phase of Nadu-Nedu programme at least by three months in view of the rapid spread of the COVID-19.

In a statement, federation president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad pointed out that due to the unprecedented virus crisis, the government had closed the academic year for students of 1 to 9 Classes and had announced holidays from May 1 for 10th Class also. As many as 1,700 teachers were affected by the virus so far and of them, 122 had succumbed to the virus.

They said though was claimed that the parents’ committee would shoulder the responsibility for works taken up under this programme, the reality was that the entire burden of work was being borne by the school headmasters. Unable to balance the teaching curriculum and implementation of the government programmes, they were facing immense pressure, the leaders said.