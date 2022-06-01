Minister inaugurates subsidised groundnut seed distribution

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Usha Sricharan on Monday formally inaugurated the sale of subsidised groundnut seeds at Kalyandurg by handing over 30-kg bags of the seeds to farmers at the Rythu Bharosa Kendram. “The State government is determined to provide all inputs to the farmers through RBKs and as part of that seeds are being distributed now and fertilizers too have been placed wherever there is demand,” she said.

Joint Director Agriculture B. Chandra Naik said that the Kalyandurg constituency had the highest acreage of groundnut sown in the district. Out of the proposed 1.10 lakh quintals of seeds to be sold, the A.P. State Seeds Development Corporation had so far positioned 45,000 quintals, while farmers had registered at the RBKs for 32,000 quintals and paid Rs.6 crore towards the value of the seeds.

Distribution began in three mandals of the Tadipatri constituency also and at the remaining RBKs seeds will be distributed from Tuesday, Mr. Naik said. Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Corporation Vice-Chairman Gaddam Sekhar Babu and Joint Collector Kethan Garg also attended the programme

