ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates Secretariat buildings in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency

January 23, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Secretariat buildings have been constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh, while the RBK centres have been constructed at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh.

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on January 22 inaugurated Secretariat buildings and Rythu Bharosa Kendra(RBK) centers at Bangarupalem in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency.

The Secretariat buildings have been constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh, while the RBK centres have been constructed at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh. The Minister also visited the newly-constructed mosque and promised more assistance for development of the mosque.

Later, he attended the closing ceremony of the South Indian Volleyball Tournament being held at the Government High School at Bangarupalem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Responding to public requests, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said construction of the open gallery would be ready for next year’s tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US