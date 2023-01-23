HamberMenu
Minister inaugurates Secretariat buildings in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency

January 23, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on January 22 inaugurated Secretariat buildings and Rythu Bharosa Kendra(RBK) centers at Bangarupalem in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency.

The Secretariat buildings have been constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh, while the RBK centres have been constructed at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh. The Minister also visited the newly-constructed mosque and promised more assistance for development of the mosque.

Later, he attended the closing ceremony of the South Indian Volleyball Tournament being held at the Government High School at Bangarupalem.

Responding to public requests, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said construction of the open gallery would be ready for next year’s tournament.

