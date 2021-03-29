Minister inaugurates RTC facility in Hyderabad

It can accommodate 80 buses, has rest rooms for staff

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Sunday inaugurated the Ramachandrapuram bus depot belonging to the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), near BHEL in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the venue, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the cause of the welfare of the corporation and its employees. The merger of the RTC with the government was part of his efforts to avoid any financial hardships to the employees, he said, adding that he was committed to fulfilling all other promises made to them.

He went round the facilities like the parking place for the buses, the rest rooms constructed for drivers and other staff members and the washing plant. He said the project was constructed at a cost of ₹16 crore with all modern facilities.

The RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director R.P. Thakur said the government had been taking care of all the needs of the employees and the latter should return the favour by giving their best services to the corporation.

Later, the Minister and Mr. Thakur felicitated officials, contractors and other staff members who made valuable contribution for acquiring the land and construction of the project. The facility spread over 2.25 acres can accommodate 80 buses in its parking area, has a kitchen for staff to cook food and a dining area.