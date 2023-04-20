Minister inaugurates Renewable Energy Resource Centre set up by NREDCAP in Vijayawada 

April 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated a Renewable Energy Resource Centre (RERC) and an Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at the AP-Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) Regional Science Centre at Bhavanipuram here on Thursday.

The RERC was established by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to create awareness on renewable energy (RE) technologies. A variety of RE gadgets were put on permanent display at the RERC.

The EV charging station is a part of the State government’s electric mobility programme under which NREDCAP started distributing 1,00,000 EVs to government employees on EMI basis, setting up battery swapping stations and retrofitting 3-wheeler passenger autos on a pilot basis.

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand, NREDCAP chairman K.K. Raju and MD S. Ramana Reddy and APCPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy were among those present.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy appealed to the general public to go for EVs for their own economic benefit as well as for protecting the environment, and appreciated NREDCAP for developing charging infrastructures across the State. He observed that the establishment of EV charging stations aligns with the national goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 by using biofuels, solar energy and EVs on a much larger scale.

He said the government planned to develop charging infrastructure in grids of 3 km x 3 km in cities and at 25 km intervals on both sides of the national highways.

He said a litre of petrol will emit 2.30 kg of CO2 and a Particulate Matter (PM) of 2.5 both of which were harmful to human health and environment and that switching from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles to EVs would help in bringing down the hazardous emissions to a great extent.